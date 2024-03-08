Tech Wars 2024 takes over GCC March 21

Press Release:

Area technology middle and high school students and teachers, along with the GCC Accelerated College Enrollment (ACE) department and college community are working hard to prepare for the 15th GLOW Region Tech Wars!

The event will be held Thursday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Genesee Community College's Batavia Campus. The annual Tech Wars brings middle and high school students from all 24 of the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming (GLOW) region's school districts together in teams to demonstrate their technical expertise through innovative, mind-expanding competitions.

This year's competitors (students) have chosen from close to 30 available competitions to showcase - and put to the test - some basic and some extremely intricate and innovative technology.

Regardless of the event, all the students enjoy the opportunity to see their hard work come to fruition. Tech Wars event details, rules, and competition descriptions are available at techwarsgccny.org.

Tech Wars 2024 brings back some favorite events for high schoolers such as Battlebot Soccer; the Regatta; Bridge; CO2 Cars; Logo Design; Sculpture; Onsite CAD Drawing and Reverse Engineering CAD; Skimmer Cars; Sumo Bots; Tractor Pull; Trebuchet and Lumber Labyrinth. A Drone Agility event will be new for high school students this year.

The 2024 event brings back the Mini-Bot competition as well as Skimmer Cars and Technical Drawing for the middle schoolers and other legacy events such as Catapult; Rube Goldberg; and Sculpture. Back by popular demand for all participants is the Mystery Event which allows students to use their creativity and skills in an on-demand, timed situation.

Annually, Tech Wars also features STEAM Jam @ Tech Wars, an event held simultaneously for 3rd to 5th grade students from GLOW region schools. Over 100 students will participate in various team building and mind-stimulating activities that foster skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM). As an educational precursor to a future in technology, STEAM Jam participants will have the opportunity to observe the fun and exciting Tech Wars 2024 competitions.

Educational support for Tech Wars and STEAM Jam comes from the dedication, state-of-the-art facilities, and quality instruction in the GLOW region schools. Teachers share ideas and explore new technology and developments through both a Regional STEAM Teachers' cohort and a Regional Tech Teachers' Cohort.

Tech Wars has been continually supported by many local manufacturers and organizations. The 2024 event is yet again, presented with a record number of sponsors. Gold Sponsors: Amada Tool America, Inc.; Barilla America, NY, Inc.; GCEDC; Graham Manufacturing; I.B.E.W. Local Union 86; Liberty Pumps, and Northeast Industrial Tech Inc. Silver and Bronze Sponsors: Morton Salt, Inc; Power and Construction Group; Takeform and the Varysburg Lions Club. The generosity of the Tech Wars sponsors enables the committee to offer 2 scholarships per year to encourage graduating seniors to enter the technology and trade fields and potentially stay or return to the GLOW region with their skills.

"The support of local businesses and organizations in this region is second to none," Ann Valento, director of ACE programs said. "Without these organizations and other generous local donors, Tech Wars would not be possible. Our local sponsors also serve as volunteers, judges, and spend their valuable time talking with students and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit. In addition, the businesses that participate in these events get an exclusive opportunity to meet and network with the future workforce in our community. We are beginning to see second-generation participants which indicates our efforts are being actualized."

Tech Wars is also proudly sponsored and hosted by Genesee Community College and its ACE programs. The ACE team and the entire GCC community work diligently to provide a safe and appropriately equipped environment to showcase the students' technological skills and creativity.

Tech Wars is among several dynamic programs giving students the opportunity to learn hands-on, often in business settings and with industry professionals. The ACE Program's Career Pathways is committed to helping students explore career options and make a smooth transition from high school to further education and/or a career.