Tee off for a cause at the 2025 HomeCare & Hospice Golf Classic

Press Release:

Golfers, mark your calendars and grab your clubs! The inaugural HomeCare & Hospice Golf Classic tees off Tuesday, June 24, at the scenic and celebrated Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia. HomeCare & Hospice has been servicing the Wyoming and Genesee Counties since 2000.

Recognized as Western New York’s #1 Public Golf Course and home of the famed Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic, Terry Hills offers 27 meticulously groomed holes and a reputation for providing an exceptional yet challenging experience for golfers of all skill levels.

Registration is $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome, which includes: Greens fees and cart, Lunch out on the course, Dinner at the evening awards ceremony, Swag bag of goodies, and Fun contests and on-course surprises.

More than just a day of golf, the event supports a deeper purpose. Proceeds benefit the HomeCare & Hospice Foundation, helping deliver compassionate care and vital services across Allegany, Cattaraugus, Wyoming, and Genesee Counties.

"It’s a chance to enjoy 18 holes on a top-tier course, spend time outdoors with your colleagues or friends, and know that your day on the green is directly supporting families in our communities," said Melissa Sullivan, CEO of HomeCare & Hospice. "It’s meaningful fun—with a mission behind every swing."

This year’s classic features favorite contests like mulligans, closest to the line, and longest drive, as well as two unique events:

Putting Contest – $5 for one ball or $10 for three. Sink a hole-in-one and you could win $500 cash, courtesy of Both, Branch & Hendrix of Olean. If multiple players make it in, we’ll draw from the names of those top putters to crown the winner.

Air Cannon Shot – Ever launched your golf ball from an air cannon? Now’s your chance—for just $10, take aim and fire!

While HomeCare & Hospice has hosted golf tournaments across its four-county service area in years past, this marks a new beginning. Following direction from the organization’s Board of Directors to alternate fundraising events between the northern and southern regions, Batavia was selected as the site of this year’s tournament to strengthen support in Genesee and Wyoming Counties—while welcoming teams traveling north from Allegany and Cattaraugus Counties.

"Hospice doesn’t have a location—it impacts families everywhere,” Sullivan added. “And we’re excited to see the southern counties show their support by hitting the road for a great day of golf in the north."

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, including hole sponsors, swag, lunch, cocktail hour, specialty tee signs, and golf hole discs. For more information, contact HomeCare & Hospice at 716-372-2106.

Twelve teams already committed include: Portville Central School, Databranch, Kinley Contractors, National Fuel, Paul Brown Chevrolet, Siemens, Tim Keller / Vision Financial Group, Wright Beverage, Lawley Insurance, HomeCare & Hospice, Bradford Publishing, and 7 Mountains Media.

The event committee is seeking to fill a field of 20 foursomes, and spots are filling fast. To register, call 716-372-2106 or visit homecare-hospice.org. Swing big. Give back. Make a difference.