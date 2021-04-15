April 15, 2021 - 5:12pm
Ten new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County
Press release:
- Genesee County reporting 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 4886 positive cases.
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 19-20’s, 20’s, 30’s and 40’s.
- 8 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 3 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County reporting 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2705 positive cases.
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s.
- 9 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 1 of the new positive individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 3 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
