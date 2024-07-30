Terry Hills Drive closed Monday for paving

Press Release:

To all motorists, residents, and property owners along Terry Hills Drive in the Town of Batavia:

Terry Hills Drive will be paved on August 5 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The roadway will be closed to all traffic on Terry Hills Drive between Clinton St-Rd/ Route 33 and dead-end while paving operations occur. Residents and Property owners of Terry Hills Drive will have limited access and should expect delays.

Emergency services will be permitted through. All other traffic will not be permitted through the road closure. This work is weather dependent. If work is delayed it will be rescheduled for the next available date.

If there are any questions concerning this work, please contact The Town of Batavia – Highway Department at (585) 343-1729 Extension 218. Thank you for your cooperation in advance.