TF Brown's Restaurant closing from Nov. 22-28

Press release:

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, we here at T.F. Brown’s Restaurant have decided to give our staff the week of Sunday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 28 off to enjoy their families. During this very stressful time we are most concerned for the safety and well-being of our staff and loyal customers.

Mancuso Bowling Center will remain open for league play only at the usual times.

We, as everyone in our community, are trying to manage the safety of our dedicated staff the best we can and this planned break, we believe, is in their best interest and the best interest of the community at large.

We would like to wish everyone a safe, healthy and happy Thanksgiving week and we will see you when we reopen Nov. 29th.

Rick Mancuso

T.F. Brown’s Restaurant

Mancuso Bowling Center