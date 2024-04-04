The 2024 Women of Inspiration luncheon to honor 4 locals

Press Release:

The YWCA of Genesee County will honor four incredible local women at the 2024 Women of Inspiration Awards Luncheon on Sunday, April 28 from 12:30 - 3 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Come hear from Keynote Speaker Deanna Dewberry and celebrate our four outstanding, inspiring women!

Judy Fuller.

Judy Fuller.

Judy Fuller

Judy is a dedicated volunteer, passionate about the YWCA and supporting this important cause. She volunteers many hours, coordinating and managing My Sisters Closet for the YWCA - a quality boutique that supports the YWCA Domestic Violence Program and provides clothing to the women in the program. She has taken this on as her own and is always trying to come up with new ideas to help the program grow and reach more people in the community.

Judy is a first-rate mom who has two very successful daughters. She worked hard for everything that she had and passed those values onto her daughters; both who have now also made a huge impact on our community. Judy has helped many women and does it because it’s the right thing to do, not ever thinking she is deserving of recognition.

“Judy is a hidden gem that sparkles even without the spotlight. Let’s put her in the spotlight to shine”, says nominator Susie Ott.

Sue Gagne.

Sue Gagne.

Sue Gagne

Sue has been a proactive human service advocate, volunteer and employee for decades. She has an extensive background in mental health, criminal justice and substance use disorders.

Early in her career, Sue worked at ARC, and as an Assistant for the Genesee County Mental Health Association (GCMHA). She later became the Director of the GCMHA. Sue volunteered on the board of directors for NAMI NYS, The GOW Opioid Task Force and the Suicide Prevention Task Force for GOW. She was instrumental in the founding of the GCASA Recovery Station and worked as Coordinator of the Recovery Station through COVID.

Sue is currently the Assistant Director of Adult Services at Wyoming County Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Genesee County. While working, she completed her degree in Nursing at GCC and received the Leadership Award. She is now furthering her education at SUNY Brockport.

Sue is a gifted and dedicated support for the many individuals who come to her for help. She is an excellent role model for all women. Sue’s many talents and gifts include being exceptionally strong in faith, her loyalty to others, especially those in need, her wonderful sense of humor and her ability to immediately make others feel at ease and comfortable.

“Sue is an important attribute to the community and its well-being. She is a remarkable visionary and her spirit reflects that”, says nominator Cheryl Netter.

Susie Ott.

Susie Ott.

Susie Ott

Susie joined Lawley Insurance on December 1, 2008 with no insurance experience. She grew into her job quickly, starting as an account associate, then as Commercial and Personal Insurance Team Leader in 2017, and as Branch Manager for the Batavia office in 2022. In 2013 Susie earned the Certified Insurance Counselor Designation (CIC).

Susie is very active in her community, supporting many agencies and projects. She is currently the President of Batavia Rotary, Chair for the United Way Day of Caring, Treasurer for Batavia Job Development, Board Member for United Memorial Medical Center, and Committee Member for the Wings Over Batavia Air Show.

She has received several awards for her volunteer work and community support, including, 2011 Leadership Genesee Outstanding Alumnus Award, 2007 and 2022 Rotary Club Paul Harris Award, 2015 Geneseean of the Year and 2017 United Way Barber Conable Award.

Over the past 15+ years Susie has grown into a position that is historically dominated by men. She has earned the respect and confidence of her clients, 21 associates (18 women and 3 men) and her community.

“Susie makes the community a better place to live in and raise a family” says nominator Bill Fritts.

Sandy Wojtaszczyk.

Sandy Wojtaszczyk.

Sandy Wojtaszczyk

Sandy began her career at Genesee County Department of Social Services in 1998. In 2009, she became a Department Supervisor and was charged with training new workers in her unit regarding child abuse and the safety of children in Genesee County.

During her career, Sandy collaborated with many agencies, including the YWCA, CASA, Juvenile Justice, Genesee County Family Courts, Genesee County Schools, and law enforcement to ensure the safety of the children she served. They were her number one priority and because of that, she was often at work before anyone else and long after everyone left.

Sandy witnessed very serious cases of abuse but always maintained her professionalism, compassion, and empathy for those she assisted.

In 2013 Sandy received an award for her Outstanding Achievements in Law Enforcement. In 2021 she received the Leadership Genesee Outstanding Alumnus Award. When Sandy isn’t working she is spending time with her grandchildren or volunteering. She enjoys volunteering at Salvation Army, Elba Fire Department, and assisting with the United Way Day of Caring. She also helps deliver food to families in need through the City Church.

“Sandy has been an icon to women in this field, showing that with dedication and compassion – and a little bit of humor – you can positively impact thousands of people”, says nominator Mary Jacobs.

“So many incredible women were nominated this year it was hard for the committee to narrow it down to just four. However, the four women who were chosen are simply rock stars! They have done so much for our community and the people in it. Combined, these four women have impacted over 20 non-profit agencies just in Genesee County alone; this does not include the countless community events, committees, and civic organizations they have supported. Judy, Sue, Susie, and Sandy truly embody the mission of the YWCA and the spirit of our community”, says Executive Director Jamie Rada.

Tickets for the Women of Inspiration Luncheon are $40 each. To purchase tickets visit www.ywcagenesee.org or mail a check to the YWCA of Genesee County, 301 North Street, Batavia Attn: Women of Inspiration.