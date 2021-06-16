June 16, 2021 - 2:03pm
The administrative phone line at the GC Sheriff's Office is out; expects problem to be resolved soon
Press release:
The administrative phone line -- (585) 345-3000 -- at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing an outage.
For any nonemergency calls, please dial (585) 343-5000, and your call will be transferred to an internal extension. Another option available is to utilize e-mail.
We apologize for any inconvenience and hope that this issue is resolved shortly.
