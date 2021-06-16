Local Matters

June 16, 2021 - 2:03pm

The administrative phone line at the GC Sheriff's Office is out; expects problem to be resolved soon

posted by Press Release in news, gc sheriff's office, administrative phone line outage.

Press release: 

The administrative phone line -- (585) 345-3000 -- at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing an outage.

For any nonemergency calls, please dial (585) 343-5000, and your call will be transferred to an internal extension. Another option available is to utilize e-mail.  

We apologize for any inconvenience and hope that this issue is resolved shortly.

