The City of Batavia Fire Department is offering free car seat checks Saturday

Press Release:

Every year, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) partners with local communities to hold Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs this year from September 15 - 21. The annual safety week ends with National Seat Check Saturday, a day for parents and caregivers to receive free instruction on how to correctly install and use the right car seats for their children.

The City of Batavia Fire Department announced today that certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be offering free car seat safety checks on Saturday, September 21 beginning at 10 a.m. at City of Batavia Headquarters. Technicians will check car seats, let caregivers know if their children are in the right seats for their ages and sizes, and show them how to install the right seats correctly.

Unfortunately, many parents are overconfident about their car seats. They think they’re protecting their kids, but almost half of car seats are either the wrong seat for the child’s age and size, or the seats are installed incorrectly. That puts children at risk. According to NHTSA, motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children.

Every day in 2022, an average of three children 14 and younger were killed in crashes, and another 429 were injured. We know parents love their kids, so they’ll do everything in their power to protect them. An easy way to do that is to double-check their car seats — it’s worth making sure.

According to NHTSA, more than a third (39%) of children 14 and younger who died in crashes in 2022 in cars, pickups, vans, and SUVs were unbuckled.

The safety agency wants caregivers to know that it’s never safe to ride unbuckled in a passenger vehicle — no matter how short the trip or how big the vehicle. More than half (52%) of the child passengers 14 and younger killed in pickup trucks in 2022 were unrestrained — more than any other vehicle category. Bigger vehicles don’t protect child passengers, but car seats, booster seats, and seat belts do.

When it comes to child passengers, there is a right seat for every age and developmental stage — from infants to teens. Whether it’s a rear-facing car seat, a forward-facing car seat installed with a tether, a booster seat, or a seat belt, a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician can put parents’ minds at ease by discussing correct car seat selection and showing them how to correctly install that seat in their vehicle.

Children should stay in each seat and position until they outgrow those limits, and it’s important for all children under 13 to ride in the back seat.

If Saturday’s times don’t work for your schedule, but you’d still like to have your car seats checked, contact the City of Batavia Fire Department at 585-345-6375 to schedule an appointment.

NHTSA.gov also has free resources available to caregivers. Learn about the different car seat types, read NHTSA’s research-based recommendations, and find and compare car seats.

It’s also important for caregivers to register their car seats with the manufacturer so they can be notified in the event of a recall. Download NHTSA’s SaferCar app, which allows users to save their vehicle, car seat, and tire info in a virtual garage. If any of the saved equipment is included in a safety recall, the app will send a notification.

For more information on child car seat safety, as well as how to find other car seat check events, go to

www.nhtsa.gov/therightseat.

Or Contact Car Seat Program Coordinator Lt. Bob Tedford at 585-345-6375.