The Commodores, Allman-Betts, Kansas highlight Rockin' The Downs 2025 season

Press release:

Batavia Downs President and CEO Bryon Brown has announced the eighth Rockin’ the Downs concert series lineup. The shows, eight in all, will be held on Friday nights outside in the middle of the Batavia Downs horse racing track. Concerts will start in June and run into August of 2025.

Kicking off the series on Friday, June 20, will be Queensrÿche. With over 30 million albums sold worldwide, Queensrÿche continues to tour the globe to sold-out audiences. The band has earned multiple Grammy Award nominations and consistently delivers high-octane live shows, combining the hungry fire of a new band with the tempered experience of master showmen. Hear songs like the #1 chart-topping hit Silent Lucidity, Queen of the Reich and Eyes of a Stranger.

Making their Summer Concert Series debut on Friday, June 27, is the Allman Betts Band. Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the sons of Allman Brothers co-founders keyboardist Gregg Allman and guitarist Dickey Betts, have formed a supergroup anchored by sharp songwriting, fiery fretwork, and a historical legacy. Having toured all over the United States, they’ve created a new soundtrack for the American South, blurring the lines between genres. Come hear great original songs, along with some made famous by their fathers.

After a one-week break for Independence Day, the concert series continues when Almost Queen, a tribute to Queen, takes the stage on Friday, July 11th. Experience Queen's magic comes alive with stunning four-part harmonies and electrifying precision. Donning authentic costumes, they'll transport you back to Queen's glory days with every legendary hit. Don't miss this spectacular return to our concert series.

On Friday, July 18, Batavia Downs welcomes back America’s top Pink Floyd Show, The Machine. Over 30 years, they have extended the legacy of Pink Floyd while creating another legacy all their own. Over the years, The Machine has touched the hearts and souls of many with its stellar musicianship, dramatic lighting, lasers and video performances.

On Friday, July 25, Batavia Downs welcomes Little River Band. Formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1975, this blend of musicians achieved success with good songwriting, powerful vocals, and guitar harmonies. They immediately claimed their place as one of the great vocal bands of the ‘70s and ‘80s. Hear their hits like Take It Easy On Me, It’s a Long Way There, Help Is on Its Way, Happy Anniversary, Lonesome Loser, and more. The opening will be the American Rock Band Ambrosia, playing hits like How Much I Feel and Biggest Part of Me.

On August 1st, Batavia Downs proudly welcomes Rochester Native and 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Lou Gramm. The Grammy-nominated original voice of Foreigner has brought his amazing voice to the rock scene for more than 40 years. With Gramm at the helm, Foreigner's first eight singles cracked the Billboard Top 20, making them the first band since The Beatles to achieve this. Come hear the hits he made famous, like Hot Blooded, Feels Like the First Time, Cold as Ice, Double Vision, Head Games, Juke Box Hero and more.

Legendary Motown artists, The Commodores, roll into Batavia Downs on Friday, August 8th. With over 70 Million Albums sold, including 7 #1 hits, these Pop and Motown Icons will surely delight. One of the most successful vocal groups of all time, The Commodores continue to thrill audiences with their Greatest Hits Tour. Be sure to hear hits like Easy, Three Times a Lady, Sail On and Brick House among many others.

The legendary rock band Kansas will be closing out the concert series on Friday, Aug. 15. With a legendary career spanning five decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. This "garage band" from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide. Kansas has played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan. Their iconic hits include Carry on Wayward Son, Point of Know Return, Dust in the Wind, and many more.

“I’m excited about the 2025 Summer Concert Series at Batavia Downs, especially with legendary bands like Kansas and the Commodores coming here for the very first time,” said Brown. “The Concert Series at Batavia Downs has quickly become a Western New York summertime destination. I want to thank the Board of Directors for approving the concert series and I look forward to seeing all our fans starting in June.”

“As Chairman of the Board, I’m thrilled with the eight concerts that will be coming to Batavia Downs this summer,” said Dennis Bassett, Chairman of the WROTB Board of Directors. “As a Rochester resident, I’m especially happy that Rochester native Lou Gramm will be returning to perform at Batavia Downs in August.”

“I want to thank the great staff here at Batavia Downs for creating such a great line up in 2025,” said Ed Morgan, Vice-Chairman of the WROTB Board of Directors. “I look forward to seeing record crowds this year.”

Tickets for all eight concerts will be available only at www.BataviaConcerts.com beginning on Friday, Dec. 20 at 1 p,m. All tickets can be redeemed at Player’s Club at any time in the three days following the concert for $10 Free Play to be used on one of Batavia Downs Gaming’s 920+ gaming machines.

Season Tickets are also back and will also go on sale for General Admission and VIP Sections. A Season pass for General Admission will be $145 (a savings of $20) Season Passes for VIP tickets are $220 (a savings of $20). Season passes may ONLY be purchased online.

Concerts are held rain or shine. Additional information may be found at www.BataviaDownsGaming.com.