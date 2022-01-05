The Digies Contest is open

Press Release:

Are you an imaginative student who is creative, and likes to be innovative by experimenting with new technology and art? Put your talents to work and create your best work for the 2022 Digies Digital Media Festival. The Digies is an annual digital media conference and festival run by the School Library Service, a program of the Genesee Valley BOCES. The mission of the Digies is to strengthen the digital media continuum between Pre-K-12 schools, higher education, and professional institutions.

This competition recognizes student potential in an annual festival format and draws student entries from throughout the region and the Upstate New York area. Submissions for this year’s annual contest are now being accepted. Students are encouraged to submittheir work that is completed from April 1, 2021, through the deadline of April 8, 2022. All entries must comply with the ethics and copyright guidelines of the festival. Entries can come from schools, public libraries, and arts councils in Western New York. The competition is divided into four genres; audio, graphic arts, interactive, and video. In each genre, submissions are judged per age category; grades PreK-3, 4-6, 7-9 and, 10-12. Interested in learning more? Visit digies.org for more information.

The Digies Media Festival is made possible by the School Library System, Model Schools, and Media Library Services of Genesee Valley BOCES in collaboration with the librarians and technology coordinators of the

region.