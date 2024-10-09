The Museum Quilt Guild to have more than 150 handmade pieces at October 18 show

Press Release:

What do Yo-Yos, T-shirts, Hexagons and Cathedrals have in common? They are all types of quilts! You can expect to see these and more at The Museum Quilt Guild’s show on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The display will be at the Alexander Fireman’s Recreation Hall on Route 98 in Alexander.

The quilts are all made by guild members. There will be more than 150 quilts for the public to view. Some are full-size bed quilts- think warm and cozy to sleep under; some are throw quilts to wrap in while watching your favorite TV show or with a book; and some are wall hangings to be used as a beautiful wall décor.

All are made for the love of quilting, as a relaxing activity that has been shown to help reduce stress! It’s a great sense of accomplishment to complete a one-of-a-kind creation! We have members of all abilities, from beginners to seasoned award winners. We provide inspiration and new ideas for each other. We welcome new members to join our guild. We meet at the VA on the 3rd Saturday of the month.

The display quilts are not for sale, but there will be hand-made articles in our boutique that you may purchase. There is also a beautiful bed quilt that we are raffling off, as well as a silent auction and a basket raffle.

Proceeds of the show help to support our community service projects that we do throughout the year. We donate lap quilts to the cancer centers to provide comfort and warmth to cancer patients during treatment. Other quilts are donated to the VA, ARC, Head Start, All Babies Cherished and Crossroads House among others.

Admission to the show is $6 with children 10 and under admitted free. For more information about the show, please visit our website at www.themuseumquiltguild.com or call Elaine at 585-880-0456.