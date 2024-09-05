The Recovery Station schedules grand opening for Sept. 20; will stream NFL games on Sundays

Press Release:

“Come and celebrate the grand opening of The Recovery Station. Be among the first to experience our new kitchen and discover your favorite spot in town.”

With that clear invitation, Luke Granger, director of Recovery Services at UConnectCare (formerly Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse), is welcoming everyone to check out the agency’s drug- and alcohol-free social gathering place at 5256 Clinton St. Rd., Batavia.

The grand opening is scheduled from 5 - 9 p.m. on Sept. 20 and will feature two bands – Groove and Black Cherry Voodoo – along with free food and refreshments. Reservations are requested by calling 585-815-5248 but not required.

Granger said The Recovery Station has come a long way since UConnectCare purchased the former Bohn’s Restaurant and opened it up to people in recovery in the spring of 2020.

“When the program was launched it was exactly when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so we’ve never experienced any kind of grand opening,” he said. “And when I came on board, we were on a shoestring budget and did the best we could with what we had to work with.”

Since then, Granger said the agency has received grants and money from the opioid settlement “that has allowed us to do a number of different things, including renovating the kitchen and making some other capital purchases.”

He said he and his staff are pleased to be able to offer a variety of activities and to provide light food and refreshments to those who utilize the completely remodeled facility.

“This grand opening is about opening our arms to the community and allowing them to come in and join us – not only supporting recovery but celebrating those people in recovery,” he said.

Melissa Vinyard, coordinator of The Recovery Station, echoed Granger’s comments while adding that she realizes that people in recovery have a hard time locating social environments that don’t include alcohol.

“As a person in recovery, I think one of the greatest barriers for people in recovery are finding places to go to learn how to have fun again, without the drinking and without the drugs,” she said. “At The Recovery Station, they can find that outlet and take part in all that we have to offer – making new friends, playing pool, watching TV or using our fitness equipment.”

Vinyard also mentioned that The Recovery Station has purchased the NFL’s YouTube Sunday package and will be streaming games on the several big screen televisions that have been purchased recently.

“We’re going to be open on Sundays, starting with the first Buffalo Bills game on Sept. 8, and every Sunday to the Super Bowl,” she said. “We’re going to serve some refreshments and pizza and pop and other snacks and just have a good time rooting for the Bills and your favorite team.”