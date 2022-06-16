The Sweet added to Batavia Downs concert series on June 24

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced today that due to circumstances beyond their control, the concert on June 24th, 2022 will no longer feature Finger 11.

On June 24th, 2022, The Sweet will perform at the Rockin’ The Downs Summer Concert Series.

The Legendary Rock band The Sweet shot to the top of the charts in the 1970s with such hits ats Ballroom Blitz, Fox on the Run, Love is like Oxygen, Little Willy, Hellraiser, Teenage Rampage and more. The Sweet features Stevie Stewart on Bass, Keyboards and Vocals, Mitch Perry on Guitar, Richie Onori on Drums , Patrick Stone on Lead Vocals, and Dave Schultz on Keyboards and Vocals. Their unparalleled chemistry continues to forge ahead with the same vigor, intensity & enthusiasm keeping Steve Priest’s vision and “The Sweet’s” legacy alive.

Please note that tickets purchased for the Finger 11 concert will still be honored on that date. Those wishing for a refund may do so through their point of purchase. Info can be found inside of your ticket confirmation email. Tickets purchased at the Lucky Treasures gift shop may be refunded during normal gift shop hours.

Tickets are available for The Sweet right now on BataviaConcerts.com.