February 10, 2021 - 4:46pm
There are 13 new COVID-19 cases in Genesee County today
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 13 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
- Nineteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Fifteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- We are very sad to report the COVID-related death of three of our county residents. All of the individuals were over the age of 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families. Our deepest condolences to the families and friends during this very difficult time.
Orleans County received 10 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 30s, 40s, 60s, 80s and 90s.
- One of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Thirteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Three of the new positive individuals are residents of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
