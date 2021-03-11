March 11, 2021 - 6:00pm
There are 13 new COVID-19 cases in Genesee County today
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 13 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 50s, 70s and 80s.
- Four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Five of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positive individuals is an inmate at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center.
Orleans County received six new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their, 0-19s, 30s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- One of the newly positive individuals was under mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Three of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been removed from the isolation list.
- One of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
