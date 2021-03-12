March 12, 2021 - 5:17pm
There are 16 new coronavirus cases today in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 16 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 60s and 90s.
- Twenty-four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
Orleans County received seven new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 30s, 50s and 60s.
- Three of the newly positive individuals was under mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Seven of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
Comments