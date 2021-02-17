February 17, 2021 - 4:13pm
There are 17 new positive coronavirus cases reported in Genesee County today
- Genesee County received 17 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 80s.
- Eleven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Fifteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positive individuals is a resident of the Le Roy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- Eleven of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Buffalo Federal Detention center.
Orleans County received three new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 20s, and 40s.
- Two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
