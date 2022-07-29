July 29, 2022 - 3:15pm
There is now a waiting list for Farmers Market Coupons from OFA
Press release:
There is now a waiting list for the Senior Farmers Market Coupons.
Please call (585) 343-1611 to be placed on the list.
You will be informed of the date & location of when we will hand them out.
If you have mobility concerns, you may send another person on your behalf. You must first sign a proxy form giving this person permission to do so. You must be on the list to receive a booklet. First come, first served.
Walk-ins at Office for the Aging will not be accepted.
