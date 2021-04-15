This is National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week

Submitted photos and press release:

National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week is celebrated every second full week of April and is endorsed by the National Animal Care & Control Association.

For those in the community that may not be aware, Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. is responsible for the Genesee County Animal Shelter and its two Dog Control Officers (DCO), Ann Marie Brade (inset photo below right) and Ashley Cummings (inset photo below left).

DCO Brade and Cummings are tasked with picking up stray or dangerous animals every day, all year round.

They protect animals from abusers and people from dangerous animals. These officers seek justice in cases of abused, neglected and abandoned animals; they conduct humane investigations pursuant to NYS Agriculture and Markets Laws, Public Health Laws, and bring in helpless animals.

They ensure any and all animals impounded are properly sheltered, fed, and watered and properly adopted, redeemed, or disposed of in a humane manner.

If you see Dog Control Officer Brade or Cummings this week, give her a thumbs up or friendly wave.

Remember, pet owners, license and tag your pet. Your local animal control officer will be happy knowing regular vaccination protocols have been followed and the tag (or chip implant) will help the officer identify the animal and you, the owner.

“The work of the Genesee County Dog Control Officers is so important for our community," said Sheriff Sheron. "Additionally important is the support and unique relationship we have with the Volunteers for Animals organization.

"Dog Control Officers Brade and Cummings, along with the VFA, ensure the shelter runs efficiently and needed services are provided to the community."