This month at HLOM: May Day trivia, plus a talk on Perfectionist Politics: Abolitionism & Religious Tensions

The Holland Land Office Museum will be hosting its next edition of History Trivia Night @ the Museum.

Join us on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. to test your knowledge of the holiday known as May Day.

May Day is an ancient pagan festival representing the coming of spring, and its modern form is a worker's holiday.

The presentation will be available both in person and via Zoom. A small group of 12 people will be allowed to attend in person.

Please contact the museum to preregister if you wish to attend. Masks and social distancing protocols are required.

The trivia night will also be available via Zoom. The links to join by Zoom are available on the museum’s Facebook page and website, http://www.hollandlandoffice.com.

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to welcome on Thursday, May 20th at 7 p.m., Douglas Strong, Ph.D., of Seattle Pacific University for the next edition of its Guest Speaker Series. The topic will be one of his major works "Perfectionist Politics: Abolitionism & Religious Tensions of American Democracy."

The work covers the antebellum movements of radical religious to battle with the conflict of slavery. Strong is the dean of Theology at SPU, but is a former resident of Western New York.

The presentation will be available both in person and via Zoom. A small group of 12 people will be allowed to attend in person to watch Strong as he joins virtually. If you would like to attend in person please contact the museum to preregister. Masks and social distancing protocols are required.

The links to join by Zoom are available on the museum’s Facebook page and website, http://www.hollandlandoffice.com.