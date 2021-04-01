This month at HLOM: trivia on Shakespeare and presentation on edged weapons of the Civil War

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum will be hosting its next Trivia Night at the Museum on Thursday, April 8th at 7 p.m. In honor of his birthday, the topic will be life and works of William Shakespeare.

You can either join us in person at the museum or via Zoom. Our in-person audience will be limited to 12 people, and masks and social distancing will be required.

The Holland Land Office Musuem welcomes James Black on Wednesday, April 14th at 7 p.m. for its next edition of its Guest Speaker Series. The presentation will be on edged weapons of the Civil War from both the Union and Confederate armies.

The presentation will be available via Facebook Live and in person to a small group of up to 12 people to come to watch on our big screen. All those in attendance must wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.

If you would like to attend in either event person, please contact the museum by phone at (585) 343-4727 to preregister. If you would like to come in person we are asking for a donation in place of the regular admission.

Please visit the museum’s Facebook page or website, www.hollandlandoffice.com, for more details, and for links to attend the April 8 Zoom event on Shakespeare.