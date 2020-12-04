Three Batavia residents pled guilty after welfare fraud investigations

Press release:

Ifrah Armstrong, 42, of Batavia, pled guilty to one count of attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor, in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 1. Sentencing has been scheduled for February.

Armstrong was originally charged with four counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, grand larceny in the third degree, all felonies. An investigation by Genesee County Social Services Investigator Dakota Nicholson revealed that Armstrong failed to report income she was earning.

She subsequently received $5,208 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to.

Armstrong has made full restitution of $5,208. She will also be disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits for one year.

Heidi Connolly, 45, of Batavia, pled guilty to one count of petit Larceny in Genesee County Court on Oct. 28. Sentencing has been set for January.

Connolly was originally charged with seven counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and third-degree grand larceny, all felonies. An investigation by Genesee County Social Services Investigator Robert Riggi revealed that Connolly failed to report income being earned by herself and her adult son, who was residing in the home.

Connolly subsequently received $3,631 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to.

Connolly has made restitution of $3,000 thus far. She will also be disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits for one year.

Brenda Gursslin, 47, of Batavia, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 1 after she pled guilty to one count of petit larceny.

Gursslin was originally charged with one count of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree 4th, both felonies. An investigation by Genesee County Social Services Investigator Dakota Nicholson revealed that Gursslin failed to report income she was earning.

She subsequently received $1,775 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to.

Gursslin has made full restitution of $1,775. She will also be disqualified from receiving SNAP benefits for one year.

Anyone wishing to report suspected cases of welfare fraud in Genesee County can contact the Genesee County Department of Social Services Investigation Unit at (585) 344-2580, ext. 6417 or 6541.