December 29, 2020 - 6:51pm
Three COVID-19 deaths reported, 52 new cases, 118 recoveries
Press release:
- Genesee County received 52 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- One hundred and eighteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Thirty-four of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Seven of the new positive cases are residents at the New York State Veterans Home – At Batavia.
- Six of the new positive cases are residents at LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- Three of the new positive cases are residents of Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.
- One of the new positive cases are residents of Genesee Senior Living.
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related death of a resident who resides at Genesee Senior Living and a resident who resides at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related death of three community residents. Two of the residents were over 65 years old and one was less than 65 years old.
- We will not be releasing any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of these individuals during this difficult time.
- Orleans County received 63 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon).
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.
- Eleven of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Thirty-nine of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Nineteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
