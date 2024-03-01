Three honored for combined 40 years of service at HomeCare and Hospice

Press Release:

HomeCare & Hospice celebrated 10 years at its current location on Liberty Street in Batavia in November 2013. Several employees also reached milestones at the Batavia office in 2023: Patricia Meek, Sandra Grant, and Megan Morlock.

HomeCare & Hospice (HCH) helps maintain independence at home with compassion in communities throughout Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee, and Wyoming counties.

Patricia Meek is the volunteer coordinator for HCH. When asked about her time with HCH for twenty years (!), Ms. Meek stated, “After my 30 years as a teacher in the Rochester School district, I am now spending time on the opposite end of life – dignity in dying. What we do here at hospice is remarkable and I thoroughly enjoy making connections for people.”

From the aides to the nurses, Ms. Meeks connects staff and volunteers with our patients. It was an eye-opener for her when she applied what she learned from her many years with HCH to keep her partner, Harvey Granite alive with serious CHF, renal disease, and COPD for 3 wonderful years.

Sandra Grant was recognized for her fifteen years with the organization. She started out as a part-time RN providing hospice care and now is currently a per diem homecare RN for Wyoming and Genesee County. “I love providing education, comfort, and compassion to our patients – I have learned so much from those I’ve cared for throughout the years.”

“Working at HCH has made me value the little things in life. It has made me appreciate life’s lessons more. I love what I do – my heart is with hospice,” added Megan Morlock. Mrs. Morlock celebrated five years of service with HCH. She started out as an RN care coordinator out of Little Valley (HCH office) and is currently the Nursing Services Manager.

The employees were recently recognized at the Batavia office with the senior staff team. The three employees were recognized with an achievement certificate, pizza, cake, and a gift.

Kim Pauly, Human Resources Director, HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care commended the staff, “Please know that you are an important member of our team, and your abilities and contributions are an important part of our continued success.

HomeCare & Hospice encompasses a licensed home care program allowing patients with short-term needs or chronic conditions to remain in their own homes and a hospice program providing medical care and emotional support for patients and their families coping with a terminal illness. Both focus on quality of life.

For more information, please call 585-343-7596, visit homecare-hospice.org, or email lgeorge@homecare-hospice.org.