June 29, 2021 - 4:32pm

Three local telephone exchanges have audio issues when dialing 9-1-1 -- advised to use wireless / cell phone

posted by Press Release in 9-1-1, genesee county emergency dispatch center, audio problems.

From Genesee County emergency Dispatch Center Director Steven C. Sharpe:

The following telephone exchanges are experiencing audio problems when dialing 9-1-1 from a Frontier landline service:

  • (585) 768-XXXX (Le Roy Service Area): No audio
  • (585) 494-XXXX (Bergen Service Area): Distorted audio
  • (585) 584-XXXX (Pavilion Service Area): Distorted audio

If you have an emergency, we advise the public to call 9-1-1 from a wireless / cellular phone. We can still process wireless calls from these service areas.

If you do not have access to a wireless / cellular device, please contact the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center at (585) 343-5000.

