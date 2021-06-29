Three local telephone exchanges have audio issues when dialing 9-1-1 -- advised to use wireless / cell phone

From Genesee County emergency Dispatch Center Director Steven C. Sharpe: The following telephone exchanges are experiencing audio problems when dialing 9-1-1 from a Frontier landline service:

(585) 768-XXXX (Le Roy Service Area): No audio

(585) 494-XXXX (Bergen Service Area): Distorted audio

(585) 584-XXXX (Pavilion Service Area): Distorted audio

If you have an emergency, we advise the public to call 9-1-1 from a wireless / cellular phone. We can still process wireless calls from these service areas.