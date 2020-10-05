Three more students at Elba High School test positive for COVID-19

Press release:

“The Genesee County Health Department has received three additional positive COVID-19 tests from students at Elba High School,” said Paul Pettit, Public Health director for Genesee and Orleans counties. “The individuals have been placed under mandatory isolation where they will remain until they are fully recovered.”

The Genesee County Department of Health is conducting contact tracing that is in process. Students and/or staff will be notified and placed under quarantine if they were identified as a close contact. Contacts will be expected to follow the New York State Department of Health quarantine guidelines

“The district is continuing its collaboration with the Genesee County HealthDepartment in identifying close contacts and testing symptomatic students,” said Ned Dale, superintendent of Elba Central School District. “We ask parents to be aware of COVID-19 symptoms and contact your child’s healthcare provider immediately if symptoms appear.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

For information on school statistics, please visit the New York State COVID-19 Report Card.