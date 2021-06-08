June 8, 2021 - 4:06pm
Three new COVID-19 cases in Genesee County since Friday
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Press release:
Data Update – Covering June 4-8
Genesee County reporting three new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s and 20s.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Three of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
Orleans County reporting one new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The individual is in their 0-19s.
- Zero of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Eleven of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
