June 8, 2021 - 4:06pm

Three new COVID-19 cases in Genesee County since Friday

posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.

Press release:

Data Update – Covering June 4-8

Genesee County reporting three new positive cases of COVID-19.

  • The individuals are in their 0-19s and 20s.
  • Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • Three of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.

 

Orleans County reporting one new positive cases of COVID-19.

  • The individual is in their 0-19s.
  • Zero of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
  • Eleven of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.

