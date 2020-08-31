August 31, 2020 - 4:26pm
Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County today
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received three new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Batavia and Bergen.
- One of the positive individuals is in their 30s, one is in their 50s, and one is in their 60s.
- The individuals were not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Forty-two new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Orleans County received zero new positive case of COVID-19.
- One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Fifteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.