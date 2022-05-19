Thrills and splashes: Darien Lake Theme Park opens Memorial Day weekend

Press release:

Six Flags Darien Lake, the Thrill Capital of New York, opens Friday, May 27 and launches into the 2022 season with a wide variety of guest-driven enhancements including a new water slide and rebranded water park, plus dining, comfort and speed of service improvements.

Six Flags’ investment features beautification and modernization efforts throughout the world-class theme park and Hurricane Harbor water park. Details include increased capacity and streamlined operations in rides, food service and admissions; aesthetic and comfort enhancements in both parks; the debut of new dining options and more guest creature comforts.

“Our 41st season kicks off with a focus on improving our guests’ experience at every turn through technology, innovation and renovation,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “As New York’s largest family-friendly destination, we’re committed to providing incredible service during every visit.”

Six Flags Darien Lake’s 2022 additions include:

Wahoo Wave – The park debuts one of its tallest water slides in 2022. Towering a staggering 60 feet tall, Wahoo Wave and its’ “water wave wall” boosts the park’s already robust roster of heat-beating attractions in the newly rebranded water park, Hurricane Harbor;

"Wow" Moments – In 2022, more emphasis is placed on creating "Wow" moments through fun and memorable guest interactions, beautiful landscaping views, additional seating for relaxation including new benches throughout the park, new photo opportunities, additional shade structures and 300 additional lounge chairs in Hurricane Harbor;

Wooden Coaster Re-tracking – The historic Predator roller coaster has undergone a retracking of more than 300 feet to ensure a fun, smooth ride experience all season long;

FuelRod – Guests can keep the fun going with portable phone charging batteries available for a nominal fee at kiosks throughout the park;

New Dining Options – The park expands its culinary options with Sahlen's Grilled For You Smokehouse hotdogs, two new, self-service soda refill stations, strawberry Dole Whip and an all-new BBQ menu at Beaver Brother's Restaurant including sliced brisket and pulled pork mac and cheese;

Military ID.me Partnership – To expand military discount accessibility, Six Flags has partnered with ID.me. Now, active duty, veterans, military spouses and families can conveniently and directly access exclusive discounts at www.SixFlags.com/darienlake/Military;

New Low Sensory Space – Available for guests with sensory sensitivities, this space provides a relaxed, quiet atmosphere and the opportunity for guests to wind down;

Parents Patio – Moms, dads and grandparents can rest and recharge at a new, shaded, outdoor space dedicated just for them. Guests can take a break with comfortable, cushioned patio furniture with complimentary charging stations and Wi-Fi; and

Mobile Locker Rentals – The park is eliminating locker rental lines by offering locker rentals via mobile phone. Guests can skip the kiosk and rent lockers immediately.

The park is currently hiring for the 2022 season. Applicants age 14 and older can text JOBS to 585-207-8400 or complete an application at www.sixflagsjobs.com. More than ten diverse departments offer exciting opportunities with flexible hours and great perks, and many jobs start at $15 per hour.

New in 2022, Six Flags announces a three-tiered Pass Program focused on maximizing the value and experience for guests. The Thrill Seeker Pass is perfect for frequent home park visitation. The Extreme Pass is ideal for live-on-the-edge thrills all year, without blockout dates. The Ultimate Pass provides the best value for everything offered; it includes all of the advantages of an Extreme Pass, plus more. For additional benefits and savings, with the purchase of an Extreme or Ultimate Pass, TWO Junior Passes will be given for each one of the passes purchased. The Junior Pass is for guests under 42”. For more information on these best offers, visit www.sixflags.com.

Six Flags Darien Lake operates weekends and select weekdays May 27 until June 24, and daily through Labor Day. The park will not operate on Tuesdays. Visit http://www.sixflags.com/darienlake