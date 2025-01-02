Thurman Thomas hosts final tailgate party of the season for Bills-Patriots game

Press Release:

On Sunday January 5 at Batavia Downs, Thurman Thomas will host his final regular season Tailgate Party at 34 Rush for the Bills-Patriots game.

There will be 3 drawing for Playoff tickets at halftime and at the game's end. You can receive free entry at Players Club starting at 11 a.m. You MUST be present to win.

Fans also have the chance to win Bills merchandise and also get a photo with Thurman Thomas.

There will also be samplings by Genesee Brewing Company and food/drink specials. Come on in and cheer Buffalo onto a victory!

Happy New Year everyone!

