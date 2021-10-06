Ticket sales for O-A Hall of Fame Dinner end this week

Press release:

The OACS Alumni Hall of Fame Committee will be honoring the Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2021 during an Alumni Hall of Fame weekend.

This year's honorees are: Lawrence Bartholf ('59), Leanne Skelton (‘79), Mark Will ('85) and Gary Patnode (’95).

On the evening of Saturday, Oct. 16th, there will be a community dinner and ceremony to induct our newest members. The dinner will be held at the OACS High School cafeteria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6 o'clock.

Tickets are on sale only through Oct.9th and are available at the Oakfield-Alabama High School, Oakfield Family Pharmacy on Main Street in Oakfield, or by contacting committee member Lynette Crawford through email at [email protected]. Tickets are $25 each for adults and children ages 11 and up, $12 each for children ages 4 to 10 and no charge for children 3 and under.

The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding OACS alumni who have achieved distinction in their lives and chosen field after high school through significant contributions to their career, community or through personal achievements.

We hope to see you there!

For bios of this year's honorees, click here.