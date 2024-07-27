Tickets and hotel deals are now on sale for Marsha McWilson Christmas concert

Press Release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced that on Friday, December 6, Marsha McWilson will return to Batavia Downs as she performs her yearly Christmas Concert.

Marsha brings a high energy show that features Christmas Classics and other favorites. She and the other performers have entertained concert goers for many years inside the Park Place Room. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. with music beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and concert go-ers will receive $10 in Free Play.

Tickets for this event are available at www.BataviaConcerts.com. The Hotel Deal for this event is live at this time and links can be found on Facebook or https://www.bataviadownsgaming.com/hotel-deals/.