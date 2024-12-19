Tickets for the 2025 Wings over Batavia Air Show go on sale to the general public on Friday

Press Release:

On Friday, December 20, tickets for the 2025 Wings over Batavia Air Show will go on sale online to the general public at 8 a.m. for the August 30 - 31, 2025, show at Batavia Airport. The 2025 show features the United States Air Force F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, the award-winning Pyromusical show finale each evening that intermixes flying with fireworks, pyro, drones, and a specially curated soundtrack, and additional performers to be announced in the coming weeks.

Beginning Friday, tickets can be purchased at www.wingsoverbatavia.com/tickets. A variety of different seating packages is available, from general admission to premium club and box seats. Children twelve and under are admitted into the general admission of the air show for free. For companies and organizations seeking upscale hospitality options, branding opportunities and on-site exposure, corporate partnership opportunities are available. Email info@WingsOverBatavia.com for additional information.

Air show enthusiasts are encouraged to sign up to become an Air Show Insights member. Members receive updates on air show performances, notices of special promotions, and access to advance ticket sales. Membership is free at www.WingsOverBatavia.com. The full lineup of 2025 Wings over Batavia performers will be announced in the coming weeks and featured at www.wingsoverbatavia.com/performers, and additional show details are available by visiting www.WingsOverBatavia.com and the show’s social media channels.