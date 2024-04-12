Tickets now on sale for GCC's 43rd annual fashion show 'A Night at the Cinema'

Press Release:

Lights, Camera, Fashion! Get ready to experience glamour, style, and cinematic magic as GCC's fashion program presents its 43rd annual fashion show "A Night at the Cinema," an immersive journey through the silver screen's most iconic moments and timeless fashion inspirations.

Set to take place on Saturday, May 4 at 6 p.m. at the Richard C. Call Arena on GCC's Batavia Campus, this exclusive event promises to be a testament to the creativity and talent of GCC's fashion students.

Each of the scene coordinators presents a line inspired by a genre of film. Whether you are enamored by rom-coms, intrigued by paranormal films, inspired by historical films, energized by sci-fi, captivated by the red carpet premiere, or mystified by fairytales and fantasy, you will find looks you love on the runway. From luxurious evening gowns to sleek, sophisticated suits, each garment has been meticulously designed to evoke the spirit of Hollywood. Merchandising students are also collaborating with local boutiques including Savers, Goodwill of Batavia, and Catwalk Consignments of Clarence to showcase a diverse range of styles and demonstrate the versatility of fashion through sustainable and thrift finds.

In addition to the breathtaking fashion showcase, "A Night at the Cinema" will feature immersive set designs and special surprises that promise to transport attendees to the golden age of cinema. With every detail curated to evoke the magic of the silver screen, guests will be immersed in a world where fashion and film converge in a display of artistry and elegance.

The GCC fashion program extends its gratitude to show sponsors Sage Rutty and Company, Inc., Cleaner Than Before and More Cleaning Services, and Whole Life Fitness for their unwavering commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in the fashion program. Their dedication to the students and community is deeply appreciated, and the College is honored to have them as partners in this spectacular event.

"I am incredibly excited for our students to showcase their talents and creativity through this year's fashion show," said GCC's Assistant Professor of Fashion Business Merchandising, Laura Taylor. "A Night at the Cinema" is a truly immersive production, featuring pre-show interviews, photo-ops with coordinators, and a post-show party and vendor market. Our students have put in a tremendous amount of work and effort to make this year's show, a truly unforgettable experience. We are immensely grateful to our generous sponsors whose support has made this event possible."

As it has in the past, the Fashion Show will include a vendor fair giving local businesses a chance to showcase their products and services. There are still a few tables available for additional vendors. Interested businesses should email FashionShow@genesee.edu. Tables are only $25.

This year's fashion show offers exclusive sponsorship opportunities for businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in supporting the GCC fashion program. For more information, please contact Laura Taylor at ljtaylor@genesee.edu. Don't miss out on this exciting event, celebrating the timelessness of fashion and the talent of GCC's fashion students.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a red carpet paparazzi photo shoot, vendor fair, and complimentary concession stand. Following the show, attendees can enjoy a meet and greet with the designers and stylists.

Tickets are on sale now at www.gccfashionshow.com. General admission tickets are available for $10 and include access to the vendor fair, meet and greet, and a selfie photo spot. VIP tickets are available for $25 and include the same perks of general admission along with seating in the VIP area and a gift bag.

General admission tickets will be available until May 4 at 6 a.m., and a limited number of walk-in general admission tickets will be available at the door for cash only. VIP tickets will be available through May 1. VIP tickets will not be available at the door.

For more information contact Vice President, Development, Admissions, and External Affairs Justin M. Johnston at (585) 345-6809, or via email: jmjohnston@genesee.edu.