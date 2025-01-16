Tickets on sale for 20th annual Celebrate Agriculture Dinner

Press Release:

Plans are already underway for the 20th Annual Celebrate Agriculture Dinner which will take place Saturday, March 15, at 6 p.m. at the Alexander Fire Hall. This annual event is a celebration of Genesee County’s #1 Industry, Agriculture! The highlight of the night is a delicious meal using all locally sourced foods & products from Genesee County farms & agri-businesses. The dinner is open to the public.

Tickets are on sale now at the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, 8276 Park Road, Batavia. Tickets are $30 each, or a table of 10 can be purchased for $275. Sponsorships are also available which help support agriculture educational events in Genesee County.

Only 400 tickets will be sold. Tickets must be purchased by February 21. For more information or to download the registrations flyer visit the Chamber’s Website www.geneseeny.com.

The Celebrate Ag Dinner is coordinated by the following partners: Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, Genesee County Soil & Water Conservation District and Genesee County Farm Bureau.

Sponsors of the 2024 celebration included: Allied Financial Partners, Arctic Refrigeration, Baskin Livestock, Inc., BVT – Brad Vokes Trucking, Carolina Eastern Crocker, Chapin, CPL, CY Farms/Batavia Turf, David Czapranski Trucking, Farm Credit East. ACA, Farm Family Insurance Company, Fieldstone Private Wealth, Freed Maxick CPA, Genesee County Farm Bureau, Growmark FS, LLC-Caledonia, L&M Specialty Fabrications, LLC, Lamb Farms, LandPro Equipment, L-Brooke Farms, LLC, Monroe Tractor & Implement Co., Inc., M&T Bank, My-T Acres, National Grid, Perry Veterinary Clinic, Stein Farms, LLC, Torrey Farms, Western New York Energy, LLC, William Kent, Inc. and Windy Acres Farm.

Farms and businesses that donated locally grown food for the 2024 dinner included: Dorman Farms, Farm Fresh First, Inc/Nortera Foods, Fenton’s Produce, SJ Starowitz Farms, Torrey Farms, Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc., Daves Ice Cream, Yancey’s Fancy.

For ticket information or questions contact the Kelly B. at The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, 585-343-7440 or kbermingham@geneseeny.com.