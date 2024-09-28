Tobacco-Free GOW staff attends Batavia Downs employee health fair to help educate people

Press Release:

Batavia Downs held its annual Employee Health Fair yesterday. Staff from Tobacco-Free Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties (TF-GOW) answered questions and provided educational materials about the dangers of vaping and tobacco use.

“Attending employee health fairs like this is the best way for us to reach community members and help improve their heath,” said Julie Calvert, community engagement coordinator for Tobacco-Free GOW. “We can address concerns people have about smoking, about their kids vaping and help them get the information, resources and support they need.”

The health fair gave the TF-GOW team the opportunity to connect with their Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center colleagues from the Department of Indigenous Cancer Health.

Indigenous communities face some of the greatest cancer health disparities, higher mortality rates and persistent challenges in health equity. Together, their goal is to reduce the impact of cancer.

The New York State Smokers' Quitline is a confidential service for all New York State residents who wish to overcome dependence on commercial tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

Free offerings include individualized coaching and assistance with quit-planning from highly trained tobacco treatment specialists, text and online chat support and free shipping of stop-smoking medications such as nicotine patches, nicotine lozenges or nicotine gum for those 18 and older.

Residents of all ages may contact the Quitline for support and educational materials. In addition, the Quitline encourages teens and young adults (ages 13-24) to text “DROPTHEVAPE” to 88709 to join “This Is Quitting,” a free texting support program for help with quitting vaping.

For more information, text QUITNOW to 333888 or call 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) seven days a week, beginning at 9 a.m.