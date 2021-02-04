February 4, 2021 - 4:13pm
Today 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Genesee County
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 18 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s.
- Seventeen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty-three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
Orleans County received 33 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.
- Five of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Seventeen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Seven of the new positive individuals are residents at Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
- Three of the new positive individuals is a resident at the Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab.
- One of the new positive individuals is an inmate at the Orleans Correctional Facility.