February 4, 2021 - 4:13pm

Today 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Genesee County

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

Data Update –

  • Genesee County received 18 new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in the:
      • West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
      • Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) 
  • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s.
  • Seventeen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.  
  • Twenty-three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

 

Orleans County received 33 new positive cases of COVID-19.  

  • The positive cases reside in the:
    • West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
    • Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
    • East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
  • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.
  • Five of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
  • Seventeen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
  • Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • Seven of the new positive individuals are residents at Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
  • Three of the new positive individuals is a resident at the Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab.
  • One of the new positive individuals is an inmate at the Orleans Correctional Facility.

Upcoming

