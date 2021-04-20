April 20, 2021 - 4:14pm
Today 21 new cases of coronavirus are reported in Genesee County
Genesee County reporting 21 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Twenty-seven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Seven of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
Orleans County reporting nine new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 30s, 40s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
- Seven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- One of the new positive individuals was previously on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
