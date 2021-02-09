February 9, 2021 - 5:00pm
Today 28 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Genesee County
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 28 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Thirty of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Seventeen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
Orleans County received three new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s and 40s.
- Two of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Thirteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
