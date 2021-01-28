January 28, 2021 - 4:40pm
Today 36 new positive COVID-19 cases are reported in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in news, coronavirus, covid-19.
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 36 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- Twenty-seven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positive cases is a resident of the Batavia VA Medical Center.
- One of the new positive case is a resident of the New York State Veterans Home at Batavia.
- We are saddened to report the loss of an individual over the age of 65 who was a resident at the Leroy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends during this very difficult time.
Orleans County received 33 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- Five of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Eleven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Eleven of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Twelve of the new positive individuals are residents at the Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.