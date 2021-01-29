January 29, 2021 - 5:19pm
Today 46 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 46 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- Thirty-nine of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Correction: The following two cases previously identified as residents of the Leroy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility were double counted and have been retracted from today’s data; A case in his/her 80’s and a case in his/her 60’s.
- Twenty-one of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positive cases is a resident of the Batavia VA Medical Center.
- One of the new positive cases is a resident of Premier Genesee.
- We are saddened to report the loss of two individuals over the age of 65 who were residents of the Leroy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences to the families and friends during this very difficult time.
- Correction: Two cases previously reported as residents of the Leroy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility are community members and have been retracted from today’s data.
Orleans County received eight new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 40s and 70s.
- Two of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twenty of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Seven of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positive individuals is a resident at the Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
- We are very sad to report the COVID-related death of one of our county residents. The person was over 65. We will not be reporting any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual at this very sad time.