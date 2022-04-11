April 11, 2022 - 10:01pm
Today, Le Roy officers conduct 'random acts of kindness' in memory of Madison Masters
posted by Press Release in Madison Masters, Le Roy, news, le roy pd.
Press release:
Madison “Maddie” Masters died unexpectedly on September 25th, 2020 at the age of 17.
Today would have been Maddie’s 19th birthday. A donor, who wished to remain anonymous, provided The Le Roy Police Department with eleven 50-dollar gift cards to distribute within the community as a random act of kindness in memory of Maddie.
Officers conducted traffic enforcement this afternoon, but instead of tickets, officers issued gift cards.
Submitted photos.
Recent comments