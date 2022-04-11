Local Matters

April 11, 2022 - 10:01pm

Today, Le Roy officers conduct 'random acts of kindness' in memory of Madison Masters

posted by Press Release in Madison Masters, Le Roy, news, le roy pd.

277764560_290236839948951_6506720678455615844_n.jpg

Press release:

Madison “Maddie” Masters died unexpectedly on September 25th, 2020 at the age of 17.

Today would have been Maddie’s 19th birthday. A donor, who wished to remain anonymous, provided The Le Roy Police Department with eleven 50-dollar gift cards to distribute within the community as a random act of kindness in memory of Maddie.

Officers conducted traffic enforcement this afternoon, but instead of tickets, officers issued gift cards.

Submitted photos.

277758114_290236979948937_8630101605231107390_n.jpg

277678808_290237009948934_8004769077502630537_n.jpg

277771914_290236973282271_8820908823805664006_n.jpg

