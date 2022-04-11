Today, Le Roy officers conduct 'random acts of kindness' in memory of Madison Masters

Press release:

Madison “Maddie” Masters died unexpectedly on September 25th, 2020 at the age of 17.

Today would have been Maddie’s 19th birthday. A donor, who wished to remain anonymous, provided The Le Roy Police Department with eleven 50-dollar gift cards to distribute within the community as a random act of kindness in memory of Maddie.

Officers conducted traffic enforcement this afternoon, but instead of tickets, officers issued gift cards.