Today only: 15 percent of online orders picked up from Applebee's will benefit local nonprofits

In order to earn funds for local nonprofits, St James Episcopal Church is hosting a Carryout for a Cause Fundraiser through their local Batavia Applebee’s. The event will run all day today -- Tuesday, March 23 (now until until close).

Supporters simply have to order To Go, online via applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app and use Promo Code “DOINGOOD” at checkout.

By using the code, 15 percent of their check (before tax and gratuity) will be donated to St James Episcopal Church for local nonprofits in the Genesee County region , in which they support.

Orders must be placed for pick-up at their local Batavia Applebee’s, 8322 Lewiston Road.

T.L. Cannon Companies, the parent company of Applebee's, has a long history of giving back to the communities they serve. The foundation of its business is commitment to the community and making a positive impact on the neighborhoods it serves. In 2019, the organization provided more than $1.6 million in support of local charities and organizations, and more than $26.4 million since 2008.