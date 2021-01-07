Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

January 7, 2021 - 1:25pm

Today Schumer calls for immediate removal of President Trump from office today

posted by Press Release in Chuck Schumer, President Trump, 25th Amendment, news, impeach.

Press release:

Washington, D.C. -- Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) today (Jan. 7) released the following statement calling for the President to be immediately removed from office:

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the President. This President should not hold office one day longer.

“The quickest and most effective way -- it can be done today -- to remove this President from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the President.”

Calendar

January 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button