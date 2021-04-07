April 7, 2021 - 4:22pm
Today there are 10 new COVID-19 cases in Genesee County
Press release:
- Genesee County reporting 10 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 20s, 30s, 50s and 80s.
- Four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Nine of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Two of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Genesee County Jail.
Orleans County reporting 10 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 60s and 70s.
- One of the new positive individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Five of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
