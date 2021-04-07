Local Matters

April 7, 2021 - 4:22pm

Today there are 10 new COVID-19 cases in Genesee County

covid-19, news, coronavirus.

Press release:

  • Genesee County reporting 10 new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in the:
      • West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
      • Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) 
      • East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
  • The individuals are in their 20s, 30s, 50s and 80s. 
  • Four of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.  
  • Nine of the current positive individuals are hospitalized. 
  • Two of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Genesee County Jail. 

 

Orleans County reporting 10 new positive cases of COVID-19.  

  • The positive cases reside in the:
    • West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
    • Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
      • East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
  • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 60s and 70s.
  • One of the new positive individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
  • Five of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
  • Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

