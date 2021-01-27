January 27, 2021 - 6:16pm
Today there were 28 new positive cases of coronavirus in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Data Update –
Genesee County received 28 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
- Twenty-seven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty-three of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Two of the new positive cases are residents of the Batavia VA Medical Center.
- Two of the new positive cases are residents of the Leroy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- We are saddened to report the loss of a community member who was over the age of 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends during this very difficult time.
Orleans County received 28 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.
- Correction: The following cases were determined not to be Orleans Residents and have been retracted from today’s data; Case in his/her 50’s from the West Region and 0-19 from the East Region.
- Eight of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Fifteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Eleven of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Three of the new positive individuals are residents at the Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
- One of the new positive individuals is an inmate at the Orleans Correctional Facility.