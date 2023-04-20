Todd Bender named honorary chair for 2023 Cougar Classic

Press Release:

The Genesee Community College Foundation and Cougar Classic Scholarship Scramble Honorary Chairperson, Todd Bender '89, have announced the Annual Cougar Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled for Monday, July 17, 2023 at Stafford Country Club in Stafford.

Bender, a Batavia resident, earned an associate degree in Liberal Arts and Science from GCC in 1989, and went on to earn an associate degree in Electrical Engineering and a bachelor degree in Business Management and Decision Sciences from RIT. Bender is married to Kathy Bender and is the proud father of three children and spouse/fiance, Ryan & Courtney, Lindsey & Jason and Evan & Savannah. Todd is the co-founder of The Igniter Group, a point in time investment company that holds a number of operating companies within their portfolio. Todd is a serial entrepreneur with several successful start-up companies and acquisitions throughout his career.

A member of the Foundation Board of Directors since 2007, Bender has led the Board as President as well as served on the Housing Corporation Board of Directors and numerous committees. Todd and is wife, Kathy, also chaired Encore, the Foundation's largest annual fundraising event which benefits the GCC scholarship program.

"I am sincerely grateful to Todd for serving as chair for this year's Cougar Classic," remarked Justin Johnston, GCC Foundation Executive Director. "He has supported the Foundation and College and is a proud GCC Alum. Todd's leadership is vital to so many areas of GCC, and I look forward to working with him on this important initiative to raise scholarship funds for our GCC students."

"It is my honor to chair this year's Cougar Classic Golf Tournament", said Bender. "I have been a participant for many years now and really enjoy it. It is well run, held on a beautiful local golf course, there are a lot of community members I see every year and it is always a lot of fun! Most importantly, I am so thankful to help raise money that goes directly into the hands of the students in need at GCC. I look forward to seeing everyone on July 17th!"

The Cougar Classic Scholarship Scramble allows up to 36 foursomes for the 18-hole event at the esteemed Stafford Country Club. Registration includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, all beer and nonalcoholic beverages during play, lunch and dinner with a cash bar, and much more!

Most importantly, all proceeds from the Cougar Classic support GCC's student scholarship program, making higher education possible for deserving students in our communities.

Businesses and individuals looking to take advantage of this event's advertising opportunities and lock in sponsorship levels are encouraged to act early as this event sells out quickly! Event details, registration and sponsorship forms are available by contacting the Foundation office at (585) 345-6809 or via email at [email protected]

For more information or photographs contact Vice President, Development and External Affairs Justin Johnston, at 585-345-6809, or via email: [email protected]

Photo submitted by GCC.