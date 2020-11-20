Tomorrow: 'Stuff the Cruiser' outside Target -- collecting new clothes, unwrapped toys and pantry food for the holidays

Tomorrow's “Stuff the Cruiser" event (Nov. 21st) will be held from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot outside Target in Towne Center at Batavia on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies* as well as the Rotary Club of Batavia will be attending to collect unwrapped toys, new clothing and nonperishable food to distribute back into Genesee County families in need this holiday season.

All donations stay in Genesee County.

*Participating local law enforcement agencies are: Village of Le Roy Police Department, Genesee County Probation Department, Genesee County Sheriff's Office, and City of Batavia Police Department.