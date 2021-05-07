Tompkins Bank of Castile rebrands itself -- it will be known simply as 'Tompkins'

Press release:

Tompkins Financial Corporation has announced plans for a rebranding effort which will better align its four banks in New York and Pennsylvania under the Tompkins corporate umbrella. As a result of the effort, Tompkins Bank of Castile, headquartered in Batavia, will be known simply as “Tompkins.”

The three other affiliated banks – Tompkins Trust Company, headquartered in Ithaca, Tompkins Mahopac Bank in the Hudson Valley, and Tompkins VIST Bank in Southeastern Pennsylvania – will also become Tompkins.

All existing banking products and services will be unchanged and will continue to be offered in all markets under the Tompkins brand. Tompkins Financial’s two other affiliate companies, Tompkins Insurance Agencies and Tompkins Financial Advisors, will keep their respective names and are otherwise unaffected by the change.

Stephen S. Romaine, Tompkins Financial president and CEO, says that over the next year, customers will see signage changes reflecting the new name; however, none of the local leadership is changing, nor is the local Board of Directors.

According to Romaine, “Tompkins’ unique community banking value proposition – which is centered around local decision-making, relationship-based products and services, deep community engagement, and a values-driven, collaborative, empowered culture – will be unaffected by the rebranding and name change.”

The alignment of bank names is made possible by a consolidation of four existing bank charters to one, therefore also reducing duplicate regulatory and legal processes. “It just makes good sense and is well timed,” Romaine said. “Becoming ‘one Tompkins’ in name not only more closely aligns our Tompkins family, but in fact, brings additional advantages which support the company’s ability to maintain its commitment to sustainable excellence.”

“Our long history has proven that the reason people and businesses choose to bank with Tompkins is, very simply, that we are their trusted community partner," said John M. McKenna, Tompkins Bank of Castile president & CEO.

"We have been serving Western New York since 1869 and have been part of Tompkins Financial for more than 20 years. This change only enhances our ability to be that valued partner, delivering the high level of experience excellence our customers know and deserve."