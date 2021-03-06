Local Matters

March 6, 2021 - 1:13pm

Tompkins Bank of Castile to host virtual first-time home buyer webinar Tuesday evening

posted by Press Release in news, Tompkins Bank of Castile, virtual first-time home buyer webinar.

Tompkins Bank of Castile will host a Virtual First-time Home Buyer Webinar on Tuesday evening.

It is free and available to anyone interested in learning more about the first-time homebuying process.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the special programs Tompkins Bank of Castile offers to first-time home buyers. There will also be an opportunity for registrants to ask questions.

The webinar will be led by three Tompkins’ representatives: Sherri Catalano, senior vice president and regional lending manager; Diana Carney, mortgage loan originator; and Josephine Valderrama, mortgage loan originator.

It's from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.

To register, click here.

Comments

Upcoming

